A private funeral service for Mr. Earvine Fields of Fruitland, MD will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at John Wesley Cemetery, Bowland Hill, Princess Anne, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
