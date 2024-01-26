Mr. E. Phillip Hickman

Born July 28, 1952 to E. Phillip, Sr and Lina Tarr Hickman. He was also raised by second mother, Mary Louise Carey Hickman. He was a member of Horntown Methodist Church and graduated from Atlantic High School in 1970. He was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity in Blacksburg. He attended Virginia Tech from 1971 to 1974 and graduated with a BS in Agriculture Economics. Phil formed a partnership with his brother, David, in 1973 known as Dublin Farms. The Dublin Farm brand of potatoes became well known on the East coast as their farming operation grew. Other memberships of his include; Local Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, Governor of VA appointed member of the State Seed Potato Board (18 years, serving as Chairman for 5 years), Accomack Committee for the USDA Farm Service Agency, Broadwater Academy Board (while his son attended), Pocomoke City Elks (as a trustee, and member for 46 years), the Accomack County Planning Commission (21 years and a Chairperson), and National Potato Board (2 terms of 6 years each) now trading as Potatoes USA. During his time with Potatoes USA he served on the Marketing Committee and Administrative Council for 9 years, one of which as Chairman. He worked tirelessly with these groups to preserve the Eastern Shore for his grandchildren and their children. He retired in September of 2022 as President of Dublin Farms Inc. and assumed a consulting role to the farm. An avid Hokie football fan, he took it to the extreme with his maroon pickup, orange Sailfish boat named “The Hokie High” and his tailgate van. Phil and his wife, Sandy, of 52 years, traveled with friends and potato colleagues to various states promoting potatoes and relaxing in tropical climates. He was known for his hearty laugh, big grin and his business expertise. Like his father and grandfather before him, he did not know the word “lazy.”

He leaves behind his wife, one son, Phillip and wife Michelle, their children Logan and Elana, his brother John and wife Kristy, their children Carey (Luke) and Charles and great grandson Theo, his sister Ann Schulmeyer and her son Max, his brother David and wife Chessie, their children Matt (Tara), Lee (Kim), Mark (Nikki) and all their children.

Celebration of Life to be held on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at the Pocomoke Elks Lodge on 1944 Worcester Highway. Visitation at 1pm and service at 2pm with fellowship to follow.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Signpost United Methodist Church, c/o Judy Elliott, 35028 Signpost Road, New Church, VA 23415; Virginia Tech, VT Foundation, Annual Fund 881012, 902 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg, VA 24061; Broadwater Academy, PO Box 546, Exmore, VA 23350.