Mr. Douglas Michael Hopkins of Exmore

Douglas Michael Hopkins, 49, passed away Monday, June 24, 2024 at his home in Exmore, VA. He was born November 25, 1974 in Nassawadox, VA and raised in Onley, VA.

Douglas graduated from Nandua High School, class of 1993. Soon after graduation he relocated to Greer, SC, where he worked as a carpenter for more than two decades until returning home to the Eastern Shore. If you knew Douglas, you knew he marched to the beat of his own drum and made no apologies for such. If there was one thing he never wavered on it was the Washington Redskins, and he was about as diehard as they come. As much as he loved the Skins, he shared this passion for all sports and was especially fond of the Boston Celtics and the Baltimore Orioles. Through all life’s ups and downs Douglas remained true to himself and to those he loved. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Cindy Tilghman Hopkins Budd Dix and Maurice “Cracker” Dix of Onley, VA; father and stepmother, Vernon Ellsworth Hopkins, Jr. and Carolyn Hopkins of Monett, MO; brother, Stephen Hopkins and his wife, Heather, of Parksley, VA; and his cat, Shadow, who never left his side.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Friday, June 28, 2024 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Robert Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Contributions in Douglas’s memory may be made to the Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.