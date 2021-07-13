Donald Ray Bowden, 63, husband of Andrea Parks “Cissy” Bowden and resident of Nelsonia, VA, was surrounded by his loving family and close friends at his home as he went on to the big racetrack in the sky on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Born March 10, 1958 in Easton, MD, he was the son of the late Donald Lee Bowden and Dorothy Self Everette Bowden.

Following graduation from Crisfield High School, Donald completed an automotive mechanics trade school program and began his lifelong career as a diesel mechanic. Donald gave his all in every aspect of his life, and he was well loved and respected by all who knew him. His work as a mechanic was one of his many limitless skills, as there was truly nothing he couldn’t fix, often sharing his knowledge with anyone who wanted to learn. His greatest passion in life was racing, and over the years, Donald and his beloved 67 Chevelle, “Wild Thing,” became infamous on the track. He shared his love for racing with many, but his most treasured memories were made with his son, Jesse, who will proudly carry on his legacy. Of his most admirable traits was Donald’s immeasurable love and adoration for Cissy. For more than 30 years, Donald and Cissy set a beautiful example of true devotion and admiration for one another, creating countless precious memories along the way. Over the last several years, Donald faced many challenges with his health, but as with everything else, he gave his all and faced his battles head on and without hesitation. Donald Bowden was the kind of man who made the lives of others better through his selflessness and genuine compassion for all, the kind of man whose legacy will be forever celebrated by all who had the honor to share this life with him.

In addition to his loving and devoted wife, he is survived by his son, Jesse Lee Bowden of Nelsonia; sisters, Carrie Byrd and her husband, Jamie, and Mildred Morhs and her husband, Steve, all of Crisfield, MD; Donna Jean Roberts of Kernersville, NC, Ginger Dryden and her husband, Mike, of Pocomoke City, MD, Gaile Bowden of Crisfield, and Mary Kaye Hill and her husband, Ozzie, of Pocomoke City; brothers-in-law, Ray Parks and his wife, Candy, of Parksley, VA; Brian Taylor and his wife, Kelly, and Bruce Taylor, all of Eastpoint, FL; sister-in-law; Ericka Wright and her husband, Robert, of North Carolina; several nieces, nephews, and their families; to include his great-nephew and “Little Buddy,” Jaxon, with whom he shared a special bond.

A Celebration of Donald’s life will be held at the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 5: 00 p.m.

Contributions in Donald’s memory may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA. 23418.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

