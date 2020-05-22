A private funeral service for Mr. Donald Dashiell, Sr., of Salisbury, Md., will be held Sunday at 12 Noon at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Zion U.M.Church Cemetery, Mardela Springs Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
