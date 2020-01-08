Funeral services for Donald Daniel Dragan of Onancock will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Saturday morning at 11, with Pastors Steve Doan and Lori Egan officiating. Interment will be held at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Melfa UMC, P.O. Box 276, Melfa, VA 23410 or to V.F.W. Post 2296, P.O. Box 99, Tasley, VA 23441.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes. com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.