Dixie James Grinnalds, age 96, of Melfa, VA, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Onancock, VA.

Born on June 17, 1923 in Daugherty, VA, he was the son of the late Julia Ann (Bull) Grinnalds and the late Samuel Upshur Grinnalds. He was the husband of the late Carolyn Scott Grinnalds. He was preceded in death by one son, Guy Kent Grinnalds.

Mr. Grinnalds was a 1940 graduate of Onancock High School. A proud World War II veteran, Mr. Grinnalds served his country in the United States Army Air Corps, 8th Air Force, 94th Bomb Group, 410th Bomb Squadron as a Bombardier and Armorer on the B-17 “Lucky Lady.” In 1982, he retired from the former Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Company of Virginia, where he worked as an engineer.

Mr. Grinnalds was active in both his church and many community organizations throughout his life. He was a longtime member of Market Street United Methodist Church and a dedicated member ofnumerous Masonic organizations, for over 73 years,including: Central Lodge No. 300 A.F. & A.M., Accomack Lodge No. 243 A.F. & A.M., and Temperanceville Lodge No. 121 A.F. & A.M., where he was a 50 year member. In addition, he was a member of the Temperanceville Order of the Eastern Star Chapter No. 88, Khedive Temple of Shriners International, Chincoteague Royal Arch Chapter No. 75, and Portsmouth Commandery No. 5, York Rite, as well as a 33rd degree member of the Portsmouth Valley Consistory Scottish Rite, and VFW Post 2296.

Mr. Grinnalds is survived by his son, John E. Grinnalds and his wife, Patricia; four grandchildren Elizabeth G. Thorne, Eric S. Grinnalds, Ashley G. Kellogg, and Jonathon J. Grinnalds; and four great-grandchildren, Rachel S. Thorne, Haleigh J. Grinnalds, William E. Thorne, and Jacob W. Kellogg.

A funeral service, with military honors and Masonic Rites will be conducted from the graveside at the Mount Holly Cemetery on Saturday afternoon at 1, with The Reverend J. Barton Weakley officiating. The family will receive friends at the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Friday evening from 5 until 7 and on Saturday morning from 10 until 11.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.