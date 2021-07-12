Mr. Dean Herbert Reid, 53, of Parksley, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 3, 2021. Born November 11, 1967, Dean was the son of the late Herbert and Betty Anderson Reid.

Dean was a man of many talents. He served his community as a drafter, corrections officer, school bus driver, public safety dispatcher, EMT, firefighter, ordained minister, and a friend to all who knew him. Dean was a lifetime member of Melfa Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co., Inc., past vice-president, past member of the Board of Directors, and was currently serving as the company chaplain. Dean was a self-taught drummer who began to play at the age of three. He played drums at Faith Assembly of God in Leemont. Dean was a kind soul, full of love and laughter. He was the first person to help, and he always sacrificed for others.

Left to cherish Dean’s memory is the loving mother of his children, Candee Justis Reid; son, Devyn Reid and fiancée, Jessica Guzman; daughter, Shellsey Reid and fiancée, Dale Mears; granddaughter, Laionna Mears; sisters, Linda Acker and husband, Danny, and Brenda Jackson and husband, Michael; brother-in-law, Troy Justis and wife, J.J.; sister-in-law, Tana Allen and husband, Lenny; nieces and nephews, Heather, Dana, C.J., Sarah, Joey, Anthony, Baylee, Darbee, Shane, Josh, Fallon, and Colby; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Dean was predeceased by nephews, Andrew Trey Justis and Austin Taylor Justis; great-nephew, Damori Awan Lee Hopkins; and parents-in-law, Larry and Sherri Justis.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Exmore Baptist Church (11624 Occohannock Rd., Exmore, VA) on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. Jonathan Carpenter and Rev. Mark Howard. A reception will follow the service at the Melfa Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co. (28328 Hatton St., Melfa, VA). The family will greet friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be sent to a GoFundMe page set up to assist with funeral expenses.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.