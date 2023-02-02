Funeral services for Mr. David Horsey of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Samuel Wesley Church Cemetery, Manokin, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
