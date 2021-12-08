Funeral services for Mr. Daniel Wharton will be conducted Saturday at 2:30 at the Mary Nottingham Smith School. Arrangements by Cornish Funeral Home.
Deceased body found in Oak Hall identified - Shore Daily NewsAccording to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on December 6, 2021 at approximately 7:58 a.m. the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body in a field behind a residence in the 9200 block...