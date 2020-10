Funeral services for Mr. Curt Thomas, Jr. of Parksley will be conducted Thursday at 2:00 pm from the graveside of the Liberty Cemetery in parksley. The family will receive friends on Thursday from noon until time of services at the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.

Should friends desire, In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to assist the family.

To sign the guest book online, visit: thorntonfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home.

