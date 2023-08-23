Mr. Clyde Curtis

Clyde Elwood Curtis, 63, of Hallwood, passed away on August 14, 2023.

Born on March 29, 1960 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of the late William Thomas Curtis Sr. and Mary Lillian Poulson Curtis. Clyde was a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps and was proud of his service to his country. He was a lifelong electrician and worked for Laird Electric for 36 years. He “lived electricity” and had a love for all animals. A kind-hearted soul, Clyde was known to many as the “Candy Man”, always bringing a pocket full of treats to anyone he met.

Clyde is survived by a brother, Stephen W. Curtis of Pompano Beach, FL; and nieces and nephews, Larry Harrell, Michelle Hinman, and Stephen Curtis.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Gladys “Sicky” Hicks, Bonnie Bundick, William Thomas “Bill” Curtis, Jr. and Thelma “Janie” Adrian.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 26th at 4:00 PM from the Thornton Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Shrieves officiating. Interment will follow in the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of the Eastern Shore, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

To sign the guest book online, visit: www.thorntonfuneralhome.net.