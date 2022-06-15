Funeral services for Mr. Clifton Collins of Hurlock, Md., formerly of the Eastern Shore of Virginia will be held Friday at 7 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, Md.  A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.  Interment will be private.  Services are being entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, Md.

