Funeral service for Mr. Cleo Kelley, Jr., of Parksley, Virginia will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Chapel of Williams and Wharton, Accomac, Virginia with Rev. George Holmes officiating. Family and friends may call Friday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Wharton Cemetery, Parksley, Va.

Arrangements by Williams and Wharton Funeral Home, Accomac, Va.

.