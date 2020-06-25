A private Graveside Service for Mr. Clarence Mills of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the gravesite. A private family viewing will be held Friday from 4 until 6 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. Interment will be at Christ M.E. Cemetery, Pocomoke City, Md. Services are entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.