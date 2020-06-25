A private Graveside Service for Mr. Clarence Mills of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the gravesite. A private family viewing will be held Friday from 4 until 6 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. Interment will be at Christ M.E. Cemetery, Pocomoke City, Md. Services are entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
Last week was National Nursing Assistants' Week, and No Limits would like to say a special "thank you" to all staff and Nursing Assistants at Shore Health & Rehabilitation Center for assisting members of No Limits residing in their care in accessing Virtual No Limits every week!
Thank you to Shore Health & Rehab, and all Nursing Assistants, for your hard work and dedication. It is so greatly appreciated! ... See MoreSee Less