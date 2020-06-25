A private Graveside Service for Mr. Clarence Mills of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the gravesite.  A private family viewing will be held Friday from 4 until 6 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.  Interment will be at Christ M.E. Cemetery, Pocomoke City, Md.  Services are entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.

Eastern Shore Radio App