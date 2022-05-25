Funeral services for Mr. Charles L. Baines, III, also known as “Wolverine” of Painter, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from Anointed Word of Deliverance Ministries, Keller, with Bro. Charles L. Baines, IV officiating. Interment will be in New Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Painter.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.