Funeral services for  Mr. Charles L. Baines, III, also known as “Wolverine” of Painter, will be conducted  Saturday at 3PM from Anointed Word of Deliverance Ministries, Keller, with Bro. Charles L. Baines, IV officiating. Interment will be in New Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Painter.
Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.