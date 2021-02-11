Private funeral services for Mr. Charles Godwin, also known as “Big Dave” of Temperanceville, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac with Rev. Brenda Peterson officiating. Interment will be in the Groton Community Cemetery, Temperanceville. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .