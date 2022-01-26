Funeral services for Mr. Charles Collins, better known as “Hoss” , of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Sunday at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. A public viewing will be held Saturday from 5 until 7 PM at the funeral home. Pastor Ronnie White will be the Eulogist. Interment will be held at Old St. Paul Cemetery, Little Mill Road, Stockton, Md. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.