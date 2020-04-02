Private funeral services for Mr. Cervone C. Copes, Sr., of New Church, also known as

“Chuck” or Gruff, will be conducted Saturday at 1 PM from the Chapel of the Cooper & Humbles

Funeral Co., Accomac, with Min. Brian White officiating. Interment will be in the Groton’s Community Cemetery, Massongo. Services may be attended virtually at www.cooperandnubles.com. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co.,Accomac.