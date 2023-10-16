Mr. Carl Wesley “Bud” Ballance, Jr. of Parksley

Mr. Carl Wesley “Bud” Ballance, Jr., 88, husband of Wanda Bennett Porter Ballance and a resident of Parksley, VA, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Commonwealth Senior Living at the Eastern Shore in Onancock, VA.

Born September 5, 1935 in Portsmouth, VA, he was the son of the late Carl Wesley Ballance, Sr. and Virginia Helen Yansen Ballance. Bud received his degree in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech, served his country in the United States Army, and retired as Project Engineer from NASA-Wallops Flight Facility. He was dedicated, loyal and active in all he was involved, including Calvary United Methodist Church, The Gideons International, Eastern Shore Chapter of American Cancer Society, and Virginia Tech Alumni Association. Bud loved hunting from an early age and continued for many years. Also, he was a lifelong Virginia Tech Hokie fan.

In addition to his wife Wanda, survivors include his three sons, Michael W. Ballance and wife Anita of Parksley, K. Brooks Ballance and wife Lisa of Mechanicsville, VA, and Curtis W. Ballance and wife Lisa of Parksley; his grandchildren, Mallory Ballance, Wesley Ballance, Reagan Ballance (Chris Sanders), Boyd Ballance, and Bennett Ballance; and his great-granddaughter, Lennyn Ruth Sanders.

A service to honor Bud’s life will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Wayne Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA 23418, or to a charity of one’s choice.

