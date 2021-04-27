Funeral services for Bruce Allen Parks, Jr. of Tangier will be held at Swain Memorial United Methodist Church on Friday afternoon at 1:30, with Elder Duane Crockett and Mr. Denny R. Crockett officiating. Interment will follow in the Parks Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday evening from 6 until 8.

Flowers accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Tangier Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 64, Tangier, VA 23440.

