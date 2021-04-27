Funeral services for Bruce Allen Parks, Jr. of Tangier will be held at Swain Memorial United Methodist Church on Friday afternoon at 1:30, with Elder Duane Crockett and Mr. Denny R. Crockett officiating. Interment will follow in the Parks Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday evening from 6 until 8.
Flowers accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Tangier Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 64, Tangier, VA 23440.
Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.
com.
Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Parksley and Onancock, VA.