Funeral services for Mr. Broderick Gordy of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are in the care of Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
