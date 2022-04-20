Funeral services for Mr. Brian Sutton, also known as “Joe” of Accokeek, MD, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted Friday at 4PM from Nandua High School, Onley, with Rev. Carroll Mills officiating. Interment will be in the Groton Community Cemetery, Messongo. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
