Funeral services for Mr. Brian Sutton, also known as “Joe” of Accokeek, MD, formerly of  the Shore,  will be conducted  Friday at 4PM from Nandua High School, Onley, with Rev. Carroll Mills officiating. Interment will be  in the Groton Community Cemetery, Messongo.  Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.

