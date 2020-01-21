Funeral service for Mr. Brantley Whittington, Jr., of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at New Psalmist Non-Denomination Church, Westover, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Kingston Cemetery, Westover, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.