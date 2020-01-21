Funeral service for Mr. Brantley Whittington, Jr., of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at New Psalmist Non-Denomination Church, Westover, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Kingston Cemetery, Westover, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
Related Posts
Marjorie Freeman
July 19, 2019
Donald Lee Whittington
May 10, 2018
Angela Marie Bratten
March 1, 2018
Mr. Bertie Jones
September 13, 2019
Local Conditions
January 22, 2020, 5:04 am
Clear
28°F
28°F
7 mph
real feel: 21°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 66%
wind speed: 7 mph SSE
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:14 am
sunset: 5:15 pm
11 hours ago
10 days to go ! Get your tickets while you can! Support Eastern Shore students scholarships and enjoy an Eastern Shore style roast plus live blues rock music from Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos who recently toured with Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band! Click for tix or stop by ESCC during business hours. ... See MoreSee Less
2nd Annual ESCC Foundation Oyster Roast 2020Eastern Shore Community College Foundation Presents the 2nd Annual Oyster Roast !