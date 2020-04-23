A private funeral service for Mr. Bradley Douglas, Sr., of Princess Anne, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Mt. Peer Cemetery, Marion, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
