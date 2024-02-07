Mr. Bradley Doughty

Tankard Bradley Doughty,79, husband of Gloria Jones Doughty and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2024, surrounded by his family at his residence. A native of the Eastern Shore and reared in Harborton, VA, he was the son of the late James Tankard Doughty and the late Margaret Pauline Bradley Doughty. He was retired and Co-Owner of Doughty Ford and a member of the Exmore Town Council and Moose Lodge 683.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Bryce Doughty and Barry Doughty. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his son, Kevin (Andrea); and grandson, Tanner (Kayela).

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday February 10, 2024, at 11:00AM at Doughty Funeral Home with Reverend Rob Kelly officiating. Interment will be private.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.