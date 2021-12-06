Private funeral services for Mr. Booker T. Stevens, also known as “Book” of Virginia Beach, formerly of the Shore, will be condoucted Wednesday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment will be in the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Wardtown, VA. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at
www.cooperandhumbles.com
Mr. Booker T. Stevens
Private funeral services for Mr. Booker T. Stevens, also known as “Book” of Virginia Beach, formerly of the Shore, will be condoucted Wednesday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Interment will be in the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery, Wardtown, VA. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at