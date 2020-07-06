Mr. Billy J. Trader passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 5, 2020, after a courageous seven-year battle with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Born January 30, 1931 in Hacksneck, VA, he was the son of the late Almer U. Trader and Pearl Robinson Trader. He graduated from Central High School in 1949.

Mr. Trader married his “million-dollar baby from the five & dime”, Caroline Lee Custis, on September 9, 1951. He served his country in the U.S. Army in the Korean War (discharged in April 1954); retired from Delmarva Power & Light Company as a supervisor in 1995, following a 36-year career; and was a member and former Deacon of Onancock Baptist Church.

Mr. Trader was a lifetime member of Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, having joined in 1954. He was awarded Fireman of the Year in 1977 and was instrumental in negotiating the purchase of the land where the fire house is today. He supported high school athletics, serving on the “Chain Gang” at Onancock High School football games for over 20 years. He took pride in his backyard gardens, providing great enjoyment through the years for he and his wife, along with neighbors and friends.

In addition to his loving wife, survivors include his two daughters, Cinda Trader Browne and Michele L. Trader, both of Newport News, VA; his wife’s sisters and brothers, Annie C. Johnston of Accomac, VA, Linda C. Bullis of Delmar, DE, Cecil S. “Scotty” Custis (Louise) of New Castle, DE, and Linwood T. “Tommy” Custis (Liliane) of Smyrna, DE. Mr. and Mrs. Trader were guardians of Linda, Scotty and Tommy through their teenage years. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and two cousins, Rose Ann Moore of Keller, VA, and Mary Helen Miller Ward of Exmore, VA.

Welcoming Billy in heaven, are his parents; his brother, William Randolph Trader; his wife’s brothers, Floyd R. Custis, Jr., Roland R. Custis, George C. Custis, and Donald M. Custis; special sister-in-law, Frances Custis; niece, Diane Trader Griffiths; his namesake nephew, Billy J. Trader; and his son, Timothy Page Trader, who passed 65 years before his father.

The family wishes to thank Riverside Shore Hospice, and two very special ladies, Geneen Sturgis and Calissa Cropper, for their loving care.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Andy Cobb officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Mr. Trader’s name be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA 23418 or to Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 28, Onancock, VA 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Billy J. Trader, please visit our floral store.

.