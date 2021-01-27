Private funeral services for Mr. Bernard L. Downing, also known as “Larry” of Hamilton, NJ, will be conducted  Monday at 1PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Gary Miller officiating. Interment will be in the Jerusalem Baptist Cemetery, Temperanceville. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.

