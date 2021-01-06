Graveside Service for Mr. “Bennie” (Benjamin) Gray, Sr. will be conducted from the Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Eastville, Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 1:30pm with Rev. Kelvin F. Jones, officiating. Family and friends may call at the John O Morris Funeral Home Friday evening 3-5pm. Online condolences, Virtual Visitation and Service links are provided at the website: morrisfuneralhome.org.
