Private funeral services for Mr. Anthony N. Heath, also known as “Ant” of Nassawadox, VA, will be condoucted Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Clarence Heath officiating. Interment will be in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Painter. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.