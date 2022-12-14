Funeral services for Mr. Alvin K. Kellam, also known as “Snookums” of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Pastor Martha Bailey officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday from 2pm until 3pm from the

funeral home. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.