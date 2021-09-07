Mr. A.J. Kellam, formerly of Quinby passed away on August 26. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 5-8pm at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 12pm at Immanuel Baptist Church in Salisbury, Maryland with a visitation 1 hour prior. Officiating the service will be pastors Andrew Morgan and Patrick McWilliams. Interment will take place on September 10, 2021 at Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery located in Willow Street, PA.

