A private Funeral Service for Montrue Floyd Anderson of Parksley, VA will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at Living Word Church of Deliverance, Parksley, VA. Bishop Irvin Jackson will be officiating. A Private Family viewing will be held on Friday from 5 until 7 PM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, VA. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Services have been entrusted by Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, VA.
