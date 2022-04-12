Mollye T. Horton, 92, of Birdsnest, VA, passed away April 11, 2022, surrounded by family.

Mollye was born May 11, 1929, in Middleton, KY, to the late Sanford B. and Eugenia M. Thurmond. She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Horton, and brothers, Sanford E. “Jack” and Hal M. Thurmond.

Mollye graduated as a registered nurse from Mid State Baptist Hospital, School of Nursing in 1953. She then worked at various hospitals including Bayside Hospital and CHKD. Mollye and Jim were very active in square dancing, loved traveling, and visited all 50 states.

Mollye is survived by sons, Phil (Pam), Ric (Marci), and Bryan (Trish); daughter, Gayle Hart (Pat); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, April 15, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Epworth United Methodist Church in Exmore with Rev. Mikang Kim officiating. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA. Family will join friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epworth United Methodist Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 488, Exmore, VA 23350 or Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453.

