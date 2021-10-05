Miss Matilda Smith “Miss Tillie” Marshall, 105, of Onley, VA, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021, at The Citadel in Nassawadox, VA, where she made her home in recent years. She was the wife of the late Roland E. Marshall.

Born July 9, 1916 in Onley, she was the daughter of the late John W. Smith and Ruth Killmon Smith. Miss Tillie was a faithful member of Onley Baptist Church, and devoted volunteer at her church, nursing homes, and local Food Bank. Her cheerful attitude and pleasant ways brought joy to many throughout her life, which spanned many years.

Survivors include her two cousins, Frances Mears of Portsmouth, VA, and Mary Anne George of Salisbury, MD, and her daughter Nancy Huffman, who was a special caregiver to Miss Tillie; honorary special family, Art and Gerry Saunders of Melfa, VA, and their family; nieces and nephews; many other cousins and friends; her church family; and others who benefited from countless ways “Miss Tillie” contributed to her Eastern Shore community throughout her life. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Henry G. “Buck” Smith; her honorary son, Sam Muslimani; and her cousin, Sylvia Huffman.

Funeral services will be conducted from the Fairview Lawn Cemetery in Onancock on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor John Burr officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Onley Baptist Church, P.O. Box 8, Onley, VA 23418.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

