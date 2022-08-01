Miss Roriegh Virginia Thornton gained the brightest and most colorful angel wings heaven had ever seen on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Roriegh was born June 26, 2018 and brought incredible joy and happiness to her loved ones each and every 1,493 days of her life. She was fascinated by all things shiny and bold, loved butterflies, and enjoyed watching “Bluey” and “Octonauts” with her family.

Roriegh’s beautiful soul will forever be cherished by her parents, Emory “Paul” Scott Thornton II and Alexandria Virginia “Alix” Rasmussen; sister, Skylar Ann Thornton; paternal grandparents, Paula Small of Onley, VA and Scotty Thornton, Sr. and Shannon of Moyock, NC; maternal grandparents, Thomas “Tommy” Rasmussen of Hacksneck, VA and Mary Virginia and Larry Custis of Harborton, VA; paternal great-grandparents, JD and Pauline Small of Onley; maternal great-grandparents, Thomas L. Rasmussen of Craddockville, VA and Larry and Cindy Custis of Pungoteague, VA; uncles, David Thornton, Wyatt Chesser, and Tommy Rasmussen; great uncle, Trey Small; honorary uncle, Clarence Sample, who Roriegh adored and lovingly called “Ugh” and his daughter, JaQura Sample, who was like a sister to Roriegh; as well as many extended family members. She was reunited in heaven with her baby brother, Joseph Paul “Joey” Thornton; maternal great-grandparents, Everett and Ruth Ellen Beasley; great uncle, Billy Colona; and great-great aunt, Jo Ann Drummond.

A memorial service will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. To honor Roriegh, please wear your brightest and boldest attire.

Contributions may be made in Roriegh’s memory to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters (CHKD), P.O. Box 2156, Norfolk, VA 23501-2156 or online at www.chkd.org.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.