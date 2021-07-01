Private funeral services for Miss Raegan S. Chisley, of Hampton, VA, will be conducted Tuesday, at 12PM from the Liberty Live Church, Hampton, VA, with Pastor Joseph Fleming officiating. Interment will be on Wednesday at 1PM from the Nedab Cemetery, Daughtery. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
