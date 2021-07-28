Private funeral services for Miss Marion L. Downing of Mappsville, will be conducted Saturday at 6PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Fred Crawley officiating. Interment will be in the First Baptist Cemetery, Mappsville. Arrangements by the Cooper &; Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
Related Posts
Robert Lee “Bobby” Hill of Onancock
May 3, 2021
Herman Miller
September 17, 2020
Mr. Alton Deal, Sr.
April 18, 2019
Isaiah Ross
July 5, 2019
Local Conditions
July 28, 2021, 4:22 pm
Mostly cloudy
87°F
87°F
7 mph
real feel: 91°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 56%
wind speed: 7 mph SE
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:03 am
sunset: 8:15 pm
4 hours ago
Today we are joined by Robert Sabbatini, the Executive Director of the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce and VISIT Eastern Shore, Virginia to discuss what’s going on with the local chamber and tourism. ... See MoreSee Less