Private funeral services for Miss Marion L. Downing of Mappsville, will be conducted Saturday at 6PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Fred Crawley officiating. Interment will be in the First Baptist Cemetery, Mappsville. Arrangements by the Cooper &; Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com