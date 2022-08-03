Funeral services for Miss Lula M. Goodman of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from Jerusalem Baptist Church, Temperanceville, with Rev. Richard Holland officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac
