Funeral Services for Miss Loria Ann Smith will be conducted Saturday at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Mappsville with the Rev. Fred Crawley officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4 until 6 pm at the Williams and Wharton Funeral Home in Accomac. Arrangements by the Williams and Wharton Funeral Home.
