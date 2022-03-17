Funeral Services for  Miss Loria Ann Smith will be conducted Saturday at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Mappsville with the Rev. Fred Crawley officiating.  Interment will be in the church cemetery.  Family and friends may call on Friday from 4 until 6 pm at the Williams and Wharton Funeral Home in Accomac.   Arrangements by the Williams and Wharton Funeral Home.