Funeral services for Miss Erline Douglas of Cape Charles will be conducted on Saturday at 11 AM at the Ebenezer Methodist Church in Cheapside, Virginia. Family and friends may call at the church Friday evening from 4 until 6. Arrangements by Cornish Funeral Home.
