Funeral services for Miss Diane Y. Washington, also known as “Yogi” of Richmond, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted Saturday at 11:00AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev Calvin Washington officiating. Interment will be in the Wharton

Cemetery, Parksley. Family and friends may call on Friday from 2PM until 3PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.