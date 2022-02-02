Private funeral services for Miss. Deloise M. Downing of Withams, will be conducted Saturday at 1pm from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Richard Holland officiating. Interment will be in the Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery,

Temperanceville. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually tcooperandhumbles.com.