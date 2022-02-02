Private funeral services for Miss. Deloise M. Downing of Withams, will be conducted Saturday at 1pm from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Richard Holland officiating. Interment will be in the Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery,
Temperanceville. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually tcooperandhumbles.com.
Miss Deloise M. Downing
Private funeral services for Miss. Deloise M. Downing of Withams, will be conducted Saturday at 1pm from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Richard Holland officiating. Interment will be in the Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery,