Private funeral services for Miss Chiquita Drummond of Melfa, will be conducted Saturday at 10AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Pastor Stephany Hanshaw officiating. Interment will be in the Burton’s Chapel Cemetery, Keller. Arrangements by the Cooper &; Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
