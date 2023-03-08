FUNERAL SERVICES FOR MISS ANNETTE WILLIAMS WILL BE CONDUCTED ON SATURDAY 12 NOON AT THE MOUNT SINAI TABERNACLE GOSPEL CHURCH IN FAIRVIEW, VA. PUBLIC VIEWING WILL BE ON FRIDAY EVENING 5 TO 7 PM AT THE CHURCH. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE CORNISH FUNERAL HOME.
Related Posts
Mr. Kalman “JD” Williams of Grotons
June 13, 2019
John Andrew McCormick of Wachapreague
January 12, 2021
Jo Savage West of Birdsnest
December 14, 2021
Minnie Savage
June 30, 2022
Local Conditions
March 8, 2023, 10:48 am
Sunny
41°F
41°F
13 mph
real feel: 36°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 48%
wind speed: 13 mph NNW
wind gusts: 20 mph
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:25 am
sunset: 6:03 pm
2 hours ago
Shore Talk - Natural Remedies for Long COVID IssuesToday on Shore Talk, our friends from Bayside Chiropractic discussed natural ways to deal with issues stemming from long COVID.