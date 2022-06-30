Funeral Service for Mrs. Minnie Savage of Belle Haven, Virginia will be conducted from the Foundation of Faith Worship Center, Belle Haven, Virginia, Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 12:00pm. This service will be available Virtually for those who live away and/or unable to attend.

This service will also be available with an IN-PERSON Virtual Service at the John O.Morris Funeral Chapel, Nassawadox for those who are able to attend and would like to support the family throughout the day. Interment will be in the Foundation of Faith Worship Center Cemetery, Belle Haven,

Virginia. Family and friends may call at the John O Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox, Friday afternoon 5-7pm and Saturday at the Foundation of F aith Worship Center one half hour before the service 11:30am to 12:00pm. (Masks are required for both services.

For additional information you may visit the funeral home website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org)