Minnie Lee Bagwell Duncan, 98, wife of the late William A. Duncan, Jr. and a resident of Onancock, VA, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at her residence. A native of Cheriton, VA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Bagwell and the late Gladys Hanby Bagwell. She was a retired Bank Manager for Crestar Bank and a member of Market Street United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son, W. Thomas Duncan of Boca Raton, FL; two grandchildren, Elizabeth D. Betty and her husband, Scott, Foothill Ranch, CA, and William M. Duncan; and four great granddaughters, Lila, Tess, Jana, Betty, and Emily Duncan.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Cape Charles Cemetery with Pastor Virginia Greer officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may to Market Street United Methodist Church, 75 Market Street, Onancock, VA 23417.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

