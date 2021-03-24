Private funeral services for Min. Tyler D. Bivens, will be conducted  Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Pastor Harvey Davis, Sr. officiating. Interment will be in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Atlantic. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed  virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .

Eastern Shore Community Services Board