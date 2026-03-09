Mildred Ann McClaren, 93, of Exmore, Virginia, passed away peacefully in the arms of her daughter at Sentara Heart Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Born September 30, 1932, in Irvington, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Rosemarie and George Richards and grew up alongside her sisters, Edna and Diane. Mildred married Kenneth E. McClaren on June 20, 1951. Together they raised a family and built a beautiful life, sharing 62 happy years until Kenneth’s passing in 2013. Mildred and Kenneth were longtime residents of Old Bridge, New Jersey, until retiring to Cape May, one of Mildred’s favorite places. They spent many happy years there prior to moving to Virginia’s Eastern Shore in 2007.

A woman of great kindness and generosity, Mildred’s loving heart touched all who knew her. She lived her life with grace and quiet dignity, leaving behind a legacy rooted deeply in love, family, and friendship. A devoted wife and mother, Mildred was the proud mother of five children, the cherished grandmother of sixteen, and great-grandmother to thirteen. Her family was the center of her world, and she delighted in their company. She also treasured the dear friends who enriched her life, as well as the many “grandpets” who became part of the family over the years.

Mildred had a quiet wisdom about her. She was not one to lecture or speak loudly, but when someone came to her with a problem, she shared her guidance with warmth, compassion, and love. Her gentle way of caring for others left a lasting impression on those fortunate enough to know her.

Mildred found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She loved traveling on cruises, camping adventures, summers spent on the beach in Cape May, and Sunday dinners surrounded by family and friends. An accomplished cook, Mildred was known for her legendary crumb cake, which brought smiles to many tables over the years. She was an avid reader who loved being transported to other times and places through the pages of a good book. Over the years she was active in both church and community, including as a scout leader and member of the Woman’s Club of Accomack County. In later years she especially enjoyed sitting on her front porch, listening to the birds sing and reflecting as the world quietly passed by.

In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth E. McClaren; her son, Kenneth McClaren; her granddaughter, Dawn McClaren; and many dear friends and family members.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Nordstrom, and son-in-law, Carl, of Exmore, Virginia; her sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Grace McClaren of Virginia Beach, Virginia; William and Margaret McClaren of Monroe Township, New Jersey; Andrew and Theresa McClaren of Bonny Doon, California; and Rose Rosinski McClaren of Port Richey, Florida. She is also lovingly remembered by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family members, and friends.

Mildred’s life was defined by kindness, warmth, and the small moments that bring people together. Her memory will live on in stories shared around dinner tables, the traditions she helped create, and the love she gave so freely. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered. A celebration of Mildred’s life will be held at a later date, where family and friends can gather to share memories and honor the beautiful life she lived.

Should friends desire, contributions in Mildred’s memory may be made to the Women’s Club of Accomack County Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 754, Onley, VA 23418, or to the Foodbank of the Eastern Shore, 24530 Coastal Blvd., Tasley, VA 23441.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.